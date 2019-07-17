Westchester Capital Management Increases Stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX); Pzena Investment Management Stake In Interpublic Group Of Cos (IPG) Was Has Boosted

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 150,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,700 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS BLACKSTONE CREATING ‘BESPOKE’ ALT-ASSET PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Traffic Advisory: RIDOT Closing Blackstone Street at I-95 Overpass in Providence; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Blackstone to Target About $4.5 Billion for Global Energy Deals; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS MORE GROWTH INVESTING IN ASIA, LIFE-SCI; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – CVC, MESSER, CARLYLE, ONEX, BLACKSTONE, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CHOSEN FOR SECOND ROUND OF BIDS FOR LINDE, PRAXAIR DIVESTITURES; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving the hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (IPG) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 374,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346.11 million, up from 16.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 696,239 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 29/03/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 74,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,121 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 10,030 shares to 146,728 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Equity Invt Life (NYSE:AEL) by 41,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).