Westchester Capital Management Increased Stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX); Smithfield Trust Company Has Trimmed General Elec Co Com (GE) Position by $588,690 as Valuation Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 150,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,700 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 5.37 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD – BLACKSTONE AGREES TO ACQUIRE VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone Bets Big on Spanish Hotels; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VINE TO B3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAW $3.5B OF INFLOWS IN 1Q FROM ITS RETAIL BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Raise $7 Billion for Asia Property Fund; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Sheds Light on Gender Pay Gap in U.K. Private Equity; 06/03/2018 – Blackstone Sees Half of Assets Coming From Individual Investors

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – HPE: HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIAN GE; 22/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares to 162,453 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,979 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And reported 24,434 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Grassi Management holds 65,900 shares. Capital Guardian Trust reported 3,085 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 63,654 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 405,240 shares. Select Equity Group Incorporated Limited Partnership accumulated 4.85 million shares. Finance Gp owns 392,000 shares. 20,020 were accumulated by Advisory. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Vestor Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 1,459 shares. Swift Run Management Lc holds 14,000 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 3.73 million shares. 112,631 are held by M&T Bankshares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 22.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 458,138 shares. California-based Osborne Prtn Capital Lc has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sol Mngmt holds 0.84% or 303,251 shares. 10 holds 0.77% or 358,799 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 22,365 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields And Commerce Llc accumulated 81,989 shares. Nomura reported 235,964 shares. Excalibur Management holds 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 16,150 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.38% or 8.38 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 2.75 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 21,061 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd accumulated 976,437 shares. Amg Natl Fincl Bank stated it has 25,765 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.27% or 367,641 shares.

