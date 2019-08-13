Westchester Capital Management Increased Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $52.51 Million; Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Holding Maintained by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 1.40M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Baltimore Business: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location…; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 288,525 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.46M, up from 994,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 115,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $72.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 447,299 shares. Everence Management stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Highvista Strategies Limited has invested 2.33% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Com Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 5,258 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 98 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 12,160 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 50 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 50 shares. 495 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 1,320 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 538,499 shares.

