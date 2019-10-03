Westchester Capital Management Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $479,520 as Share Value Declined; Dafna Capital Management Increased Its Cytokinetics (CYTK) Holding by $845,922

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 114,847 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 105,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 6.40 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 76,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 477,196 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, up from 400,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $653.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 467,565 shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold CYTK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.88 million shares or 6.78% more from 36.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 21,500 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). 19,769 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). 2,348 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 85,537 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement. Legal General Grp Inc Public Llc has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,608 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 329,825 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 1.67M shares. Bvf Il holds 6.36% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) or 5.18M shares. Parkside Financial Bank & holds 74 shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 78,994 shares. Ironwood Investment Llc holds 56,599 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. American Gru invested in 0% or 41,395 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Americas owns 157,120 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Allstate holds 0.12% or 120,138 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Inv Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 75,330 shares. North holds 0.11% or 12,482 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Ltd Company invested in 673 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. 505,000 were reported by Taconic Capital Advsrs Lp. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 250,530 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 32,164 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc owns 1,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Company has 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Addenda invested in 54,803 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Charter Tru holds 0.11% or 17,288 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Valicenti Advisory Serv Inc has 2.59% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 22,145 shares.