Westchester Capital Management Increased Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Holding; Blue Edge Capital Boosted Its Cvs/Caremark (CVS) Position

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) stake by 234.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 207,600 shares as Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 296,200 shares with $14.08M value, up from 88,600 last quarter. Cbs Corp New (Put) now has $16.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 2.73 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – JUDGE SAYS SHARI REDSTONE CAN’T ACT ON CBS BEFORE THURSDAY; 04/04/2018 – A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 10/04/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CPI +1.0 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.2 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 18/05/2018 – More on Moonves v Redstone now @FoxBusiness $CBS $viab; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Cvs/Caremark Corp (CVS) stake by 62.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc acquired 5,179 shares as Cvs/Caremark Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 13,426 shares with $724.06 million value, up from 8,247 last quarter. Cvs/Caremark Corp now has $81.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 4.24M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 43.99% above currents $42.71 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6000 target in Friday, August 9 report. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 25,301 shares stake. Raffles Associate Lp reported 2.37% stake. Oppenheimer & Commerce Inc reported 0.05% stake. Zuckerman Investment Grp Limited Liability Com holds 3.42% or 304,626 shares. 4,488 were accumulated by Atria Investments Lc. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Guyasuta Inc invested in 0.02% or 4,325 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 2.60 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 0.46% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 54,386 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com. At State Bank accumulated 32,934 shares or 0.19% of the stock. First Mercantile reported 2,180 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dupont Corp stated it has 6,855 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Burney invested 0.11% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 27,378 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Powershares Qqq Trust Unit Ser (QQQ) stake by 234 shares to 3,627 valued at $651.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 5,500 shares. Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us (ACWX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Commercial Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.40 million shares. Fernwood Invest Llc has 49,093 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd accumulated 127,875 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp reported 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 5.9% or 12.18M shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca has invested 4.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 535,582 were accumulated by C Ww Wide Grp A S. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 24,880 shares. Laffer Investments holds 12,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 185,606 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs reported 38,789 shares. Legacy Private Tru has 41,035 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 107,877 shares. Alethea Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,646 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $76 highest and $58 lowest target. $70.88’s average target is 12.97% above currents $62.74 stock price. CVS Health had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform”.