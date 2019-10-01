Westchester Capital Management Increased Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Position by $57.73 Million; As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Market Value Declined, Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Raised Its Holding

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) by 466.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 5.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 6.37M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.32M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 4.45 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 2110.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 3,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 3,979 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $454,000, up from 180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $99.54. About 224,623 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 946,800 shares to 177,300 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. by 35,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,397 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17.40 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. M&T Bankshares Corp owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 19,110 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Oakbrook, Illinois-based fund reported 32,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 63,534 shares. Redwood Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.60 million shares or 1.29% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp stated it has 432,626 shares. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 0.08% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Manikay Prns Llc reported 2.26M shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 2,612 shares. Falcon Edge Lp has 2.54M shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.07% or 397,204 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 8,795 shares to 28,392 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Senior Loan Etf (FTSL) by 16,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,355 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 17,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 5,992 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 13,301 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Kopp Inv Ltd Co invested 1.85% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 433,634 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,232 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.1% or 48,357 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Synovus Fincl owns 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 23 shares. Navellier Assoc Inc has 4,105 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt owns 2,034 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. The insider Davis Todd C bought $93,594. Korenberg Matthew E bought $43,091 worth of stock. $283,750 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. Patel Sunil bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980.