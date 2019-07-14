Westchester Capital Management Holds Position in Encana (ECA); Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $304,653

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 1,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,543 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $174.75. About 85,771 shares traded or 44.51% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 985,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.35 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.94 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable

