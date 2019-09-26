Westchester Capital Management Holds Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); As Healthequity (HQY) Stock Rose, Deutsche Bank Ag Boosted Its Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 4,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 123,893 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 119,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 4.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 1246.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 298,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 322,690 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.10M, up from 23,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 309,194 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98 million and $255.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GS) by 1,529 shares to 1,893 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.