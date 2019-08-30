Westchester Capital Management Holding in Waste Management (WM) Decreased by $348,140 as Valuation Rose; As Granite Construction (GVA) Share Price Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Has Lifted Its Position by $4.73 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 110,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 518,725 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 408,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 60,849 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA)

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 129,333 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 42,290 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 274,042 shares. Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Co Delaware invested in 0.1% or 13,537 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada invested in 0.05% or 6,020 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi reported 32,078 shares stake. 3,682 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Llc. Conning invested in 9,562 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boyar Asset holds 0.58% or 7,431 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,444 shares. Summit Secs Gru Ltd Com holds 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 4,400 shares. 53,140 are held by Northeast Financial Consultants. Huntington Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 26,373 shares. 17,107 were reported by Cap Guardian Trust. 32,716 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29M for 26.28 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $305,409 activity. Roberts James Hildebrand bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800. 5,000 shares were bought by KELSEY DAVID H, worth $151,050 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Cap Mgmt New York has 0.08% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated holds 45,900 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.05% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 78 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 7,056 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 4.35M shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 708,761 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 9,454 shares. Tygh Mngmt Inc holds 0.94% or 124,070 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,369 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 31,715 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares to 129,922 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,006 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).