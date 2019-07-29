Westchester Capital Management Holding in Waste Management (WM) Decreased as Shares Rose; Timber Creek Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Capital One Finl Com (COF)

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.85M shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 14,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 24,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.22M shares traded or 65.77% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $484.23 million for 25.99 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, Hilton Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.21% or 88,490 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 25,433 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 323,278 shares. Winch Advisory Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Company Delaware reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc holds 2,920 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors reported 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cambridge Inv has 95,783 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.76% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 82,709 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 104,322 shares. 47,537 are owned by Sigma Planning Corp. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated holds 41,662 shares. Roanoke Asset Ny invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 79,453 shares. Leisure holds 0.44% or 6,424 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 4,544 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,731 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Com owns 13,405 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 299,724 shares. American Intl Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 179,647 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 0.7% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Duncker Streett accumulated 480 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thornburg Mgmt Inc has invested 1.52% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Vident Investment Advisory invested in 6,540 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 303,192 shares.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,145 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.