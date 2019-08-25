Westchester Capital Management Holding in Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Raised as Market Valuation Rose; Visa (V) Stock Value Rose While Trb Advisors LP Has Raised by $47.97 Million Its Stake

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.84 million shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 05/04/2018 – Karma Automotive Debuts New TV Spot During CBS Coverage Of The 2018 Masters Golf Tournament®; 20/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of a nuclear energy program grabbed headlines last week after Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told CBS News that if Iran were to build a nuclear bomb, so would Saudi Arabia; 08/03/2018 – CBS May Need New Slogan as NBC Grabs First Lead Since `Friends’; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 16/05/2018 – NAI ASKS CBS BOARD TO ALTER BYLAWS TO HELP REDSTONES KEEP REINS; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – JUDGE SAYS SHARI REDSTONE CAN’T ACT ON CBS BEFORE THURSDAY

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 307.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 307,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 407,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.65 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 7.05 million shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 469,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,902 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.