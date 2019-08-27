Westchester Capital Management Has Upped Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Holding By $9.76 Million; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) stake by 234.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 207,600 shares as Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 296,200 shares with $14.08M value, up from 88,600 last quarter. Cbs Corp New (Put) now has $15.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 1.97 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom `immediately rejected’ CBS’s takeover bid; 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 14/05/2018 – NAI CITES CONCERNS ON BULLYING RELATED TO CBS DIRECTOR FROM ’16; 27/04/2018 – EUROCOPTER AS350 CRASH IN WISCONSIN KILLS 3, CBS REPORTS; 26/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +8.2 PTS AFTER +9.5 PTS IN MARCH – CBS; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 11/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO AIR ’60 MINUTES’ DANIELS PIECE MARCH 18:BUZZFEED

Among 7 analysts covering Kaz Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Kaz Minerals PLC has GBX 900 highest and GBX 590 lowest target. GBX 685.71’s average target is 75.82% above currents GBX 390 stock price. Kaz Minerals PLC had 35 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 26. The stock of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, April 12. JP Morgan maintained KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) rating on Wednesday, April 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 635 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 680 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Sector Performer” rating on Friday, June 28 by RBC Capital Markets. BNP Paribas downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Monday, August 19. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 30. See KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) latest ratings:

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company has market cap of 1.84 billion GBP. It operates through East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, and Aktogay divisions. It has a 3.95 P/E ratio. The firm operates four underground mines and three concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in Kyrgyzstan; the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; and Aktogay open pit located in eastern Kazakhstan.

Another recent and important KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) news was published by Mining.com which published an article titled: “Kaz Minerals surprises market with dividend, Russian copper project buy – MINING.com” on August 16, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.39% or GBX 5.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 390. About 2.02 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 49.13% above currents $41.24 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,387 are owned by Bryn Mawr. Cwh Management Incorporated holds 117,405 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 580 shares. Pacific Mngmt holds 0.06% or 5,296 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Guardian Tru has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 6,000 shares. 165,425 were reported by Aperio Gp Ltd Co. Cibc Ww Markets Corp invested 0.13% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 1.27 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2.05 million shares. Ci Investments Inc holds 0.02% or 77,100 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,323 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 67,778 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc owns 40,769 shares. Guyasuta Advsr owns 4,325 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).