Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $766,878 as Valuation Rose; As Zendesk (ZEN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bokf Has Trimmed Position by $307,584

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 34.82M shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List

Bokf decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 3,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 18,189 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 21,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 1.03 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98 million and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,338 shares to 69,517 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,758 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,386 are held by Retirement Planning Gp. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited owns 577,676 shares. 81,037 were accumulated by Point72 Asset L P. Somerset Trust holds 78,070 shares or 5.39% of its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 21,115 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Colrain Lc reported 42,848 shares. 111,764 were accumulated by Guardian Cap Advsr L P. Lynch & Assocs In holds 6.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 151,381 shares. Highland Cap Lc holds 434,237 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 437,305 shares. 14,352 were accumulated by Neumann Limited Liability Company. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested 5.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 6.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Liability has 3.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scott & Selber, Texas-based fund reported 58,061 shares.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.