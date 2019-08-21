Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $1.32 Million; Checchi Capital Advisers Boosted Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holding by $46.28 Million

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 5.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.54M, up from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $23.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.76. About 921,739 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SE, BIDU, CMCM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade War Updates, CSCO Preview & Time to Buy RH Stock | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.96% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First City Cap Incorporated has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 3.8% or 7.68M shares. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 301,314 shares or 0.99% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pnc Financial Group holds 14.12 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 13.86M shares stake. Essex Mngmt Communication has 679 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na reported 44,182 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 36,702 shares. Leavell Management has 0.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 1.36M shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,471 shares. Independent Invsts Incorporated invested in 0.47% or 22,400 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Lc has 2.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,514 shares. Wendell David Assocs accumulated 0.6% or 2,169 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 63,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 45 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) accumulated 111 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd stated it has 4.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Van Eck Associate Corp stated it has 45,141 shares. 1,470 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright And. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 2.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 92,652 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 0.57% or 5,278 shares. L S Advsr Incorporated, California-based fund reported 8,316 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt reported 703 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. M Holding Secs stated it has 2.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Cap Intll Sarl has invested 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Volatility Reprieve – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 379 shares to 2,835 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,669 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).