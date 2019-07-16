Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Its Holding

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Chip Stocks Surge on Improving Trade-War Rhetoric – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Signal Says Buy The Dip on this Blue Chip – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kempen Capital Nv reported 91,937 shares stake. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% or 53,391 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited accumulated 6,081 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 9,517 are owned by Gsa Capital Prns Llp. New York-based Chemung Canal Tru has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,450 were accumulated by Inverness Counsel Lc New York. Hamlin Capital Mngmt has invested 2.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney has 2.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 192,630 shares. Monetary Group Inc reported 8,450 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Stearns Finance Svcs Group has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50,367 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamel Assocs invested in 0.82% or 33,997 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And owns 281,354 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Some Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Found Elsewhere – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is AT&T Stock Still Worth Buying for Its 6% Yield? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Biotech Stocks to Buy for Massive Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.58% or 2,396 shares. Hhr Asset Management Llc invested in 3.82% or 31,187 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc accumulated 0.24% or 3,514 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 3.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 31,451 shares. Naples Advsr Lc owns 1,089 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 6,286 are held by Captrust Financial Advisors. Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1,115 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 1.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,769 shares. 143,432 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 12,145 were accumulated by North Star Investment Management. Wafra Incorporated stated it has 19,871 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,996 shares.