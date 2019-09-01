Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Valuation Declined; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Value Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Lowered Its Holding

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 219,647 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Investments reported 12,880 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 773,960 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Notis holds 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 31,910 shares. Sterling Capital Management holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.05M shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miller Howard Invests New York invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,485 shares. First Dallas Securities reported 29,868 shares. Tru Investment Advsrs accumulated 38,925 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.98% or 4.22M shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J Inc owns 10,651 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc invested in 3.77M shares. Stearns Financial Serv Grp Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 50,367 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 21.19 million shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.

