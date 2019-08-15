Westchester Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Cbs New (Put) (CBS) by $9.76 Million as Shares Rose; Nike Cl (NKE) Holder Selway Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.14 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 5.99M shares traded or 140.44% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS Says National Amusements Sought to Interfere With Special Board Meeting to Declare Dividend; 18/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR BOB CORKER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS; 29/03/2018 – Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS ITS BOARD DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND -STATEMENT; 01/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs discuss potential merger; 20/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +25 PTS AFTER +24 PTS IN MARCH – CBS; 18/05/2018 – CBS chief Les Moonves and Shari Redstone are ‘two scorpions in a bottle’ who need each other

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 5.92 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.00 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 11,455 shares to 55,833 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Fincl Management has invested 2.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Polen Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 12.13M shares or 5.34% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zacks Management reported 0.17% stake. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp accumulated 1.12 million shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 13,961 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 889,342 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Fred Alger, a New York-based fund reported 363,285 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,996 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 28,593 shares. Hollencrest Capital stated it has 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 0.89% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 900,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo holds 0.12% or 191,700 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Ltd Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 469,198 shares to 378,902 shares, valued at $42.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,453 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

