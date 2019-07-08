Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Position in At&T (T) as Valuation Rose; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Upped Stake in American Airls Group (AAL)

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 24.51M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 2.58 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 8.99 million shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Girard Prns Limited stated it has 119,965 shares. Washington Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 53,915 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Ltd stated it has 9,005 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Westchester Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 485,979 shares. Johnson Finance Gru Inc Inc owns 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 140,258 shares. Coastline Co reported 111,575 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt accumulated 234,607 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 77,194 shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.92% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 408,435 shares. Wade G W & Inc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 294,788 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 55,669 shares stake. Hightower Tru Serv Lta reported 67,101 shares. Meridian Mngmt Communication reported 11,255 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (NYSE:BX) by 150,100 shares to 425,700 shares, valued at $14.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New (Put) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,200 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J.