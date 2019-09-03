Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Its Waste Management (WM) Position; Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased Waste Management Inc. (WM) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as Waste Management Inc. (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Westchester Capital Management Inc holds 97,186 shares with $10.10 million value, down from 100,566 last quarter. Waste Management Inc. now has $50.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 127 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 110 sold and decreased their stock positions in Senior Housing Properties Trust. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 164.54 million shares, down from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Senior Housing Properties Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 84 Increased: 85 New Position: 42.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 4,532 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Inv Llc reported 3,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 130,460 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.05% or 4,758 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 247,478 shares. Moreover, Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability has 0.61% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 22,552 shares. 6,574 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com. 57,998 are held by Agf Invs America Incorporated. Wealthcare Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Opus Inv Incorporated owns 0.99% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 48,400 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 3,026 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,448 shares. Hartline Investment Corp reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.37M for 25.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -5.95% below currents $119.35 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4.

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SNH’s profit will be $71.16 million for 6.85 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust , primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. It currently has negative earnings. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals.

Legg Mason Inc. holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust for 2,415 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 326,056 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.9% invested in the company for 261,615 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.28 million shares.