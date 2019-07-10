Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Waste Management (WM) by $348,140 as Market Value Rose; As Comcast New (Call) (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Decreased by $112.82 Million Its Stake

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Call) (CMCSA) by 79.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 2.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47M, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 15.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 1.05 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L had sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21M.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (Put) (NYSE:AZO) by 8,900 shares to 22,800 shares, valued at $23.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.59 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 305,102 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 0.25% or 47,096 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest stated it has 3.38M shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Com holds 4,690 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 0.4% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 566,667 shares. Smith Salley Associates reported 8,228 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Friess Lc accumulated 1.13% or 384,693 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Financial Corp has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3,858 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mathes reported 13,050 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers holds 1.39M shares. Avalon Advsr holds 0.62% or 680,991 shares. Skba Management Limited Liability Com reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. GROSS PATRICK W had sold 365 shares worth $33,957 on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider CLARK FRANK M sold $31,463.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 0.71% or 17,460 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,664 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation has 5,577 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Inc has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 95,783 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. M&R Mngmt Inc owns 401 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 0.08% or 297,887 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 96,846 shares. Natixis LP reported 57,587 shares. 25,458 are held by Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Epoch Inc holds 277,524 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital accumulated 15,309 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 53,377 shares. Bangor Natl Bank accumulated 0.08% or 3,946 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $455.89M for 27.21 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

