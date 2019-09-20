Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Cbs New (CBS) Holding By $9.52 Million; Main Street Capital Has 0.9 Sentiment

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 65.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 194,233 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 101,967 shares with $5.09M value, down from 296,200 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $15.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 1.24M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP CEO MOONVES 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $69.3M VS. $69.6M; 09/04/2018 – Viacom wants CBS to raise bid by $2.8bn; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 08/03/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Rate 1.2% – CBS; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 18/05/2018 – Dealpolitik: CBS Directors Play a Subtle Game in Viacom Battle

Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 63 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 70 sold and trimmed equity positions in Main Street Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 11.06 million shares, down from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Main Street Capital Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 51 Increased: 38 New Position: 25.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 38,295 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 5.57% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation for 653,204 shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 109,093 shares or 4.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 2.63% invested in the company for 407,017 shares. The California-based Guild Investment Management Inc. has invested 2.41% in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 45,167 shares.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.70 million for 17.43 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 17.16 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $492.34M for 7.89 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased L3 Technologies Inc. stake by 330,986 shares to 743,164 valued at $182.20 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Versum Materials Inc. stake by 797,903 shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 45.42% above currents $42.29 stock price. CBS had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 14 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report.