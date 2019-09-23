Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Caesars Entertainment (Put) (CZR) Position By $10.41 Million; SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies has $10000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $76.25’s average target is -15.28% below currents $90 stock price. SolarEdge Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. See SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) latest ratings:

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) (CZR) stake by 84.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 946,800 shares as Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 177,300 shares with $2.10 million value, down from 1.12M last quarter. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) now has $8.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 7.37M shares traded. Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 20,000 shares to 275,000 valued at $80.58M in 2019Q2. It also upped Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) stake by 1.31 million shares and now owns 2.51M shares. Versum Materials Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Casars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock has $12.75 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.69’s average target is -1.68% below currents $11.89 stock price. Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $12.75 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 24,025 shares. Fmr Limited Com invested 0% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Css Ltd Com Il holds 1.48 million shares. Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.02% invested in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 15,187 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 0% invested in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 49,469 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 904,960 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 75,409 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.02% invested in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.24% invested in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 16,626 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 3,924 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 311,958 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 39.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.