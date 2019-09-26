Westchester Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Caesars Entertainment (CZR) by $57.73 Million; South Dakota Investment Council Maintains Stake in Carnival (CCL)

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) by 466.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 5.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 6.37 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.32M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 2.33M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 230.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 96,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 138,660 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.89% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 6.95M shares traded or 75.47% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manikay Prns Ltd Liability holds 2.26 million shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Evergreen Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 14,780 shares. 63,487 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 432,626 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.38 million were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.02M shares. Sei owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 144,014 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Litespeed Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 645,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 75,409 shares. 361,683 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mngmt. First Republic Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 40,146 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 53,300 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 9,500 shares to 13,700 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Longevity Acquisition Corporation by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,500 shares, and cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd..

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 120,850 shares to 490,332 shares, valued at $26.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 69,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,536 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Interstate Bancshares has 0.16% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 15,315 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.91% or 39,102 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Lc has 0.1% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Parkside Bancorp Tru owns 1,131 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stifel Corp reported 1.79M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 97,236 are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Lenox Wealth Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 95 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust owns 51,335 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Llc owns 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 5,315 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. 15,305 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt.

