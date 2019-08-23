Westchester Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Cbs New (CBS) by $8.30 Million as Valuation Rose; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $667,836 as Market Valuation Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.84. About 11.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 199.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 176,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 265,149 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 1.10 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – CBS will make a bid to buy Viacom; 09/04/2018 – UNNAMED INVESTOR URGES CBS NOT TO PAY ABOVE MARKET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS sues Redstones over Viacom merger; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 17/05/2018 – CBS Faces Court Fight With Redstones Over Control of Media Giant; 16/05/2018 – REDSTONE FAMILY SAYS CBS BOARD FILED FLAWED SUIT OVER MERGER; 15/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: Report of an explosion at 5 Mareblu in Aliso Viejo with possible injuries. CBS2 has a crew headed; 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE WON’T IMMEDIATELY RULE ON CBS LAWSUIT; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares to 162,453 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 469,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,902 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

