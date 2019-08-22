Westchester Capital Management Has Lifted Cbs New (CBS) Position; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Decreased Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake By $2.47 Million

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) stake by 33.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,482 shares as Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 46,171 shares with $4.85M value, down from 69,653 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc. now has $23.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $96.84. About 651,815 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 199.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 176,549 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 265,149 shares with $12.60M value, up from 88,600 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $16.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 1.47M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS “BOARD VOTE, WHILE COUCHED AS AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SUCH A TRANSACTION, WAS PURE PRETEXT.”; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS’s Revolt Against Shari Redstone Is at a Crossroads: DealBook Briefing; 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 16/05/2018 – getting good: @CBS files its reply to NAI: “five independent directors of undisputed renown-former CEO and senior business executives along with the form dean of Harvard Law School–determined that (Redstone) was such a a serious threat to the corporation and shareholders; 19/03/2018 – The NCAA Tournament generates more than $700 million in revenue for the association and its schools, the vast majority from its media rights deal with CBS and Turner; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: CBS This Morning: Expert warns of “terrifying” potential of digitally-altered video; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Has Strong Quarter, But Viacom Merger Uncertainty Keeps Analysts On Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ca owns 5,450 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10,312 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 200,387 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 5,789 shares. Raymond James Financial Inc has 15,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 217 were accumulated by Whitnell. Ferguson Wellman Capital accumulated 467,002 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 557,723 shares. Plante Moran Financial Llc accumulated 0.01% or 813 shares. Becker Cap Management holds 1.04% or 593,155 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 120,332 shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 69,255 shares. Conning reported 10,871 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 8 shares. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 165,000 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 40.28% above currents $43.84 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 14. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. Lewis Lemuel E bought 1,000 shares worth $99,980.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Soft Margins? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is 12.41% above currents $96.84 stock price. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 7. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $122 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 2,366 shares. Shellback Capital LP holds 95,000 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1,556 shares. 312,947 are held by Pension. Mufg Americas stated it has 118,530 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp owns 33,950 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 52 shares stake. Friess Assoc Limited Liability Com invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 609,617 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 40,710 were reported by Portolan Cap Management Ltd. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com Inc has invested 1.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pitcairn reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri invested in 0.15% or 13,199 shares.