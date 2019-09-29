Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Mgm Resorts International (Put) (MGM) Position as Shares Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $55.29 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 37.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.36M, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (MGM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 207,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 247,200 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06M, down from 454,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 4.09 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Expands Board Of Directors; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q CALL ENDS; 12/05/2018 – Skift: MGM CEO Criticizes `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W Incorporated Ca has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 62,931 shares. Guardian Advisors LP reported 157,707 shares. New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Agf Invests stated it has 345,628 shares. Syntal Partners Ltd Liability invested in 32,670 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Barton Invest Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 2.79% or 4.90 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.84% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Town & Country Natl Bank & Dba First Bankers holds 27,478 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.56% or 312,161 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wade G W And has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sigma Planning reported 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Argent Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 216,645 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 220,700 shares to 14.43 million shares, valued at $597.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC) by 57,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 607,641 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Geode Management Lc holds 0.05% or 7.26 million shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 520,647 shares. Bamco Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Blue Harbour Gp Lp holds 7.32% or 4.37M shares. 104,212 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Earnest Partners Ltd holds 0% or 259 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 342,592 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Mackenzie Financial stated it has 171,614 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset Management Incorporated invested in 29,400 shares. Cap Intl Investors reported 13.50M shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 20,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $80.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS) by 71,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million.