Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its Discovery (DISCK) Stake by $1.87 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Lennox Intl (LII) Shares Declined, Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Cut by $30.53 Million Its Holding

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 74,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 78,188 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 115,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418.69M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $250.37. About 8,075 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 14,800 shares to 666,200 shares, valued at $49.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS) by 207,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 33,624 shares to 733,448 shares, valued at $18.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.42 million for 17.39 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.