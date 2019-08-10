Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its At&T (T) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Codexis (CDXS) Stock Price Declined While Nantahala Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $23.73 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 5.36 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.11 million, down from 6.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $826.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 323,124 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.