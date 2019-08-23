Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Waste Management (WM) Position as Market Value Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Capital International LTD Has Increased Its Stake

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 7,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12M shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 1.31M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,640 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd has 1,867 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group holds 11,203 shares. Shelton Capital stated it has 3,958 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Lc owns 63,309 shares. Sunbelt invested in 2,000 shares. Mairs Pwr Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,180 shares. Argent Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.68% or 48,665 shares. Bluestein R H holds 2.43% or 116,783 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.89% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,401 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Luxembourg-based Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.68% or 4,000 shares. Groesbeck Management Corporation Nj holds 2,135 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,487 shares to 70,515 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 166,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,497 shares, and cut its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,574 are held by Cibc Bancshares Usa. Allstate accumulated 50,846 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,578 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 13,012 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,199 shares. Moreover, Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.94% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 43,669 shares. Pension Service holds 0.19% or 484,347 shares in its portfolio. 92,642 are held by Trillium Asset Ltd Liability. Columbia Asset reported 10,529 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 34,523 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Old Natl Bancorp In stated it has 28,962 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Lc reported 3,499 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Telos Capital Management Inc has 15,968 shares. 516,590 are owned by Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.