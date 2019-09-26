Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $766,878 as Stock Value Rose; Bainco International Investors Increased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) Holding by $385,295

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 14.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (TMO) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 1,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 22,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, up from 21,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $286.96. About 1.41M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $634.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Shares (GLD) by 5,523 shares to 100,039 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 5,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,487 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98 million and $255.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 5,532 shares to 98,717 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 24,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

