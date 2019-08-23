Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Shares Declined; Ing Groep Nv Cut Its Comerica (CMA) Position by $571,006; Share Value Declined

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 8.92M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv analyzed 7,822 shares as the company's stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 23,682 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 31,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 430,748 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Int Invsts has invested 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 4,151 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability reported 75,749 shares stake. First Wilshire Securities reported 0.18% stake. Lathrop Inv Mgmt has 292,001 shares. Sageworth Tru reported 2,238 shares stake. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested 2.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Country Club Trust Na owns 324,458 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. 18,928 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Company. National Bank Of Stockton holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,986 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 18,238 shares. Smith Moore & holds 15,749 shares. Provise Mgmt Gru Lc invested in 29,619 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Lau Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 30,915 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank owns 2.52M shares for 0.87% of their portfolio.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 5,052 shares to 23,013 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 10,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.05% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 424 shares. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.03% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.05% or 269,411 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 12,264 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has 0% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Bokf Na has invested 0.05% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Fil Ltd has 127,491 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gp LP invested in 0% or 380 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 2.29 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.04% or 38,005 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.09% or 154,194 shares. Conning accumulated 3,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Asset One holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 93,857 shares.