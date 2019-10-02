Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $766,878; Daiwa Securities Group Trimmed Its Holding in Nice LTD (NICE) by $638,112 as Shares Rose

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 4,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 28,257 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 32,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.43. About 139,830 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.29 million for 32.37 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,900 shares to 146,626 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public (NYSE:PSA) by 341,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST).

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,750 shares to 123,893 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 5,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,846 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 216,638 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. New York-based Nippon Life Glob Americas has invested 5.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 577,676 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc. M Hldgs Secs Inc accumulated 46,406 shares. Capital Rech Investors holds 4.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 94.25M shares. Oak Ridge Lc reported 354,835 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 2.8% or 34.37M shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 168,286 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Llc holds 3.74% or 180,011 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough invested in 2.76% or 151,210 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.52% or 139,397 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf has invested 4.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 6.52% or 108,225 shares in its portfolio. Leonard Green Prns Limited Partnership holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,000 shares. F&V Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,283 shares.