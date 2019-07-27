Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $1.32 Million; Rice Hall James & Associates Upped Its Position in Century Casinos (CNTY) by $2.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 304,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 822,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 57,932 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 6.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 28/03/2018 – Century Casinos Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Acquires 51% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Hong Kong’s Golden Hospitality Limited; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Loss $5.33M; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY SHR $0.03; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Casinos Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNTY); 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Austrian Unit Buys 51% Stake in Golden Hospitality Limited; 29/05/2018 – Century Casinos Announces Opening of Century Casino in Bath, United Kingdom; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos End-1Q Book Value/Shr $6.10

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

