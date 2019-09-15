Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Huntsman (HUN) Position by $6.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Upped Bb&T (BBT) Holding

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corporation (HUN) by 86.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 330,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 382,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 441,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.69 million, up from 401,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 4.24 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5,000 shares to 299,300 shares, valued at $28.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,000 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arbor Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.21% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated stated it has 0.35% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company owns 5,641 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cullinan stated it has 184,368 shares. Haverford Trust has 738,171 shares. Zwj Counsel reported 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Linscomb Williams reported 67,187 shares. Savings Bank stated it has 483,743 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 29,615 shares in its portfolio. 2,200 were reported by Amer And Mgmt Co. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 0.03% or 26,459 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 34,300 are owned by Shelter Retirement Plan. Washington Trust reported 0.57% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 5,860 were reported by Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The BB&T Leadership Institute campus named for CEO Kelly King – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $144.56M for 9.31 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 300,116 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $121.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 228,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).