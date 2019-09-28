Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (MGM) by $5.80 Million; Sei Investments Company Increased Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holding

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (MGM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 207,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 247,200 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06M, down from 454,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 4.09M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO MURREN SPEAKS AT BLOOMBERG EQUALITY SUMMIT; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 10,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 74,980 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.91M, up from 64,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.23. About 134,023 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07M for 20.66 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fin Incorporated invested in 0% or 415 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 6,595 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 21,879 shares stake. 2.02M were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 52,823 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 767 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 98,419 shares. Janney Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.63% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 405,729 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 66,589 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Spirit Of America Ny invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 797,903 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $62.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 300,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. Shares for $9.42 million were bought by Meister Keith A. on Tuesday, June 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 87,241 are owned by Smith Graham And Inv Ltd Partnership. Brinker Capital Inc reported 7,979 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Bbt Capital Management Ltd accumulated 2,584 shares. Carroll Associates Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 3,912 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 5,134 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Com invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Advsr Asset Mgmt stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 273,299 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Df Dent And owns 0.06% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 26,766 shares. New York-based Virtu Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

