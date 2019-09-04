Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Discovery (DISCK) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Seaboard (SEB) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $428,700

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 74,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 2.04M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $22 during the last trading session, reaching $4250. About 215 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (NYSE:BX) by 150,100 shares to 425,700 shares, valued at $14.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 176,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39,138 shares to 109,003 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 42,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Ofs Credit Company Inc.