Westchester Capital Management Decreased Stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by $52.08 Million as Stock Rose; As Boeing (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Chemung Canal Trust Company Decreased Stake by $2.57 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 15,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $344.69. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 4.65 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Blue-Chip Stocks Under Pressure on Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,695 shares to 143,386 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 84,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,001 shares, and has risen its stake in The (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Group Inc Lc reported 305 shares. Century Companies accumulated 1.93 million shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 2,696 shares. Hilltop Inc reported 10,532 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Redwood Lc reported 0.94% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jennison Ltd Liability Co owns 7.38M shares. Private Trust Na owns 0.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,815 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legal General Group Public Ltd Co holds 0.59% or 2.71 million shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 0.22% stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning owns 838 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 705 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 0.96% or 1,882 shares in its portfolio. Korea Corp owns 452,691 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. 2,705 are held by White Pine Limited Company.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 14,655 are held by At Financial Bank. Holt Cap Ltd Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, First Long Island Lc has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 13,634 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 21,000 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Management Llc has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn owns 246,908 shares or 3.94% of their US portfolio. Wagner Bowman holds 41,956 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 173,939 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc invested in 0.16% or 37,701 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peak Asset Mgmt Lc owns 99,592 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,590 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 63,548 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.