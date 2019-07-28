Westchester Capital Management Decreased Its Waste Management (WM) Stake by $348,140; Market Valuation Rose; Cdk Global (CDK) Market Value Declined While Scharf Investments Raised by $20.92 Million Its Stake

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 637,084 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.72 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 14,811 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 67,574 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilltop holds 0.08% or 3,412 shares. Community Svcs Group Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 4,247 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,583 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 0.04% or 45,089 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Korea Corp reported 841,135 shares. Coldstream Capital Management accumulated 0.02% or 2,478 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,471 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 22,050 shares. Mengis Capital stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lbmc Investment Advisors Limited reported 2,200 shares. 5,661 were accumulated by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Co Ny.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha" published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: "3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool" on July 23, 2019.