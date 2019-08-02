Westchester Capital Management Decreased Holding in Discovery (DISCK) as Share Value Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Addison Capital Company Lifted Stake

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 74,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 217,835 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $140.94. About 975,192 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Capital Management accumulated 54,933 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisory Service Inc holds 0.09% or 4,001 shares. Hutchinson Ca owns 67,478 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Corvex Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 423,100 shares. Dudley Shanley accumulated 128,810 shares. Westchester Cap Management accumulated 74,380 shares. Mairs And Pwr has 2.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.95 million shares. Piershale Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 340,649 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc accumulated 19,230 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc has 1.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,202 shares. 28,727 are held by First Midwest State Bank Division. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

