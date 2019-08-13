Westchester Capital Management Decreased At&T (T) Stake by $387,500 as Shares Rose; Smith Moore & Company Has Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 36,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct)

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) by 190,800 shares to 466,400 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 524,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.17 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Ltd stated it has 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,545 shares. Ohio-based Horan Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Halsey Assocs Inc Ct invested in 23,899 shares. Asset Strategies has 76,049 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Price Michael F reported 890,123 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Ca holds 13,267 shares. Community Financial Services Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 21,566 shares. 34,677 were accumulated by Fcg Advsr Lc. Parsec Financial Management holds 93,254 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 6,081 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co reported 164,133 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Mercantile Trust Com owns 34,906 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 34,134 shares to 89,315 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,484 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).