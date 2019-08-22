Westchester Capital Management Cut Position in Waste Management (WM) by $348,140 as Stock Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $807,885

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 880,635 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 36,401 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 43,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 13.90M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clough Cap Partners LP invested in 287,000 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md reported 27,645 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,673 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,082 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,414 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 409,967 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 5.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 91,591 shares. 95,293 are owned by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Co. Amarillo Commercial Bank holds 30,093 shares. 4,030 are held by High Pointe Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fragasso Grp invested 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Securities Gru Limited has 1,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Colony Group Inc Ltd Co has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.