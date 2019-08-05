Westchester Capital Management Cut Position in At&T (T) as Share Price Rose; Bokf Cut Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $1.11 Million

Bokf decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 19,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 269,143 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, down from 288,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 7.07 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 36.48 million shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 194,900 shares to 886,700 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 50 were reported by Hillsdale. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 268,653 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meridian Mngmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.31% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. 7.62M are owned by D E Shaw. Amer Interest Group Inc holds 0.3% or 2.55 million shares in its portfolio. Summit Wealth Advisors Lc holds 2.16% or 256,238 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 0.59% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 372,885 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.58% or 27,425 shares. Altfest L J And Inc accumulated 21,490 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 853,282 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank has 29,911 shares.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,536 shares to 101,988 shares, valued at $30.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 26,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).