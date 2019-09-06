Westchester Capital Management Cut Its Position in Waste Management (WM) by $348,140 as Share Price Rose; Marathon Asset Management Llp Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 2,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 99,520 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.70 million, up from 96,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $236.92. About 883,779 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.63 billion market cap company. It closed at $119.09 lastly. It is down 31.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 517,214 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 100 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Arete Wealth Llc holds 0.07% or 3,443 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.03% or 417,705 shares. 21,584 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Management Lp. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 103,898 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 2,626 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 374,715 shares. Td Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dana Invest Advisors Inc has invested 1.62% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assocs reported 10,549 shares stake.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93M for 25.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 22,682 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $198.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 9,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,678 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gru stated it has 2.55% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Strs Ohio accumulated 157,381 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Regent Investment Mngmt Llc reported 578 shares. Noesis Mangement invested in 645 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Retail Bank Corp holds 24,267 shares. 24 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Management has 0.06% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Montag And Caldwell Llc holds 200,105 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 2,970 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,727 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hartline Inv Corporation has invested 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cap World owns 1.77M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Shaker Ltd Liability Co Oh reported 7,435 shares.