Westchester Capital Management Cut Its Discovery (DISCK) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Newtyn Management Cut Its Holding in Petmed Express (PETS) by $2.73 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc analyzed 74,988 shares as the company's stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 1.64M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc analyzed 124,001 shares as the company's stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $313.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 391,517 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,196.04 down -6.49 points – Nasdaq" on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq" published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq" on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq" published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New (Put) by 3,900 shares to 23,200 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.07 million shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $86.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.