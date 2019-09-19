Westchester Capital Management Cut Holding in Huntsman (HUN) by $6.60 Million as Stock Price Declined; Mutual Of America Capital Management Decreased Carlisle Companies (CSL) Position as Stock Value Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corporation (HUN) by 86.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 330,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 382,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 726,249 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 6,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 56,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93M, down from 62,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $146.06. About 131,760 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33M for 15.74 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 116,939 shares to 359,939 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden (Put) by 3,200 shares to 26,400 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $144.53M for 9.12 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.