Westchester Capital Management Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $1.32 Million; Market Value Declined; Robinson Capital Management Has Lowered Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stake by $5.17 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 8,777 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 2.97 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bankshares invested 0.13% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lincoln Natl Corporation has 107,999 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 242,083 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 29,425 shares. Hl Fin Ser Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 56,866 are held by Goodwin Daniel L. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 400 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. The New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 46,593 shares or 0% of the stock. 157,168 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assocs. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,796 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management reported 16,800 shares. Sit Investment Associate invested in 0.02% or 59,100 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 1,530 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT) by 120,328 shares to 475,930 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance National Muni Inc (AFB) by 48,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVF).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 367,581 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth owns 68,765 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel reported 8,865 shares. Highstreet Asset owns 1.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 421,596 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Lc reported 30,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 2.97 million shares. Legacy Prns Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 105,789 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Com stated it has 1,645 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. One Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 80,272 shares stake. Schulhoff & Company Inc holds 41,108 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 65,025 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 0.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 63,908 shares. Holderness holds 1.79% or 69,238 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Partners reported 237,003 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.05B for 16.85 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

