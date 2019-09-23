Westchester Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG); Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Cut Holding in Stifel Finl (SF) by $1.08 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) by 80.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 71,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 160,186 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.66 million, up from 88,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $269.74. About 151,985 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 103,369 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, down from 121,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.79. About 220,156 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold SF shares while 82 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 58.28 million shares or 1.65% less from 59.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 170 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Int Grp has invested 0.04% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus reported 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Principal Financial Inc owns 758,508 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & owns 8,152 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 217,289 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 7,585 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Stifel has 0.22% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 8,252 are held by Shell Asset Management Commerce. First Bank Of Omaha holds 0.16% or 41,882 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 32,742 shares. Wesbanco Bank holds 0.13% or 45,641 shares.

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $100.19 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $308.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,403 shares to 40,421 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 44,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap World Invsts, California-based fund reported 2.41 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 1,225 shares. Pentwater Cap Management Lp reported 1.23% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 116 shares. 553,527 are owned by Northern. Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 30,953 shares. Westchester Limited Liability Company reported 1.49% stake. Calamos Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 33,659 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 102,996 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.31% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 7,092 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 124,089 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.06% or 11,552 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.04% or 69,794 shares in its portfolio.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (NYSE:MGM) by 207,100 shares to 247,200 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 424,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,500 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

