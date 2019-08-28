Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation 62 7.99 N/A 2.80 22.88 Summit State Bank 12 3.08 N/A 0.86 14.24

Table 1 highlights Westamerica Bancorporation and Summit State Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit State Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Westamerica Bancorporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Summit State Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Westamerica Bancorporation and Summit State Bank’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3% Summit State Bank 0.00% 9.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Summit State Bank’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.27 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Summit State Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.03% of Westamerica Bancorporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Summit State Bank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12% Summit State Bank 4.26% 5.51% 6.8% 6.06% -21.73% 4.08%

For the past year Westamerica Bancorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Summit State Bank.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Westamerica Bancorporation beats Summit State Bank.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.