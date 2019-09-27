Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation 62 7.18 25.89M 2.80 22.88 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 39 1.75 41.34M 2.79 14.34

Demonstrates Westamerica Bancorporation and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. First Interstate BancSystem Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Westamerica Bancorporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Interstate BancSystem Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Westamerica Bancorporation and First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 41,724,415.79% 11.7% 1.3% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 105,190,839.69% 10.1% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta means Westamerica Bancorporation’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Westamerica Bancorporation and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 0 0.00 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s average price target is $42, while its potential upside is 4.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.03% of Westamerica Bancorporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -0.3% 0.86% -3.64% 3.22% -7.66% 9.49%

For the past year Westamerica Bancorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.