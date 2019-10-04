Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation 62 7.29 25.89M 2.80 22.88 Cathay General Bancorp 34 1.22 75.45M 3.38 11.03

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cathay General Bancorp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Westamerica Bancorporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Cathay General Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Westamerica Bancorporation and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 41,710,971.48% 11.7% 1.3% Cathay General Bancorp 221,260,997.07% 12.8% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.95 beta indicates that Westamerica Bancorporation is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Cathay General Bancorp’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westamerica Bancorporation and Cathay General Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 73.8% respectively. Westamerica Bancorporation’s share held by insiders are 4.03%. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12% Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01%

For the past year Westamerica Bancorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cathay General Bancorp.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats on 7 of the 12 factors Westamerica Bancorporation.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.